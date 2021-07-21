Nellie R. Woelke, 93, of Weston, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Bowling Green Manor.
Nellie was born on November 3, 1927 in Dowling, Ohio to the late Frederick and Julia (Roether) Speck . She married Paul E. Woelke on September 17, 1949 and he preceded her in death on December 31, 1986. Nellie is survived by her son Mark (Sharon) Woelke of Weston, daughter Marilyn (Craig) Wulff of Weston; grandchildren: Christina (Scott) Tucker, Mark Woelke, Erin (Chad) Strahan, Ashley (Jacob) Stasa, Austin Downs and Virginia Downs; 9 great-grandchildren and a brother Fred Speck Jr of Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Frieda Witzler, Theresa Ernsthausen, Mary Grieve and Alice Wolf.
Nellie was a very active member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Weston where she was very involved in teaching Sunday School, VBS, played the organ and was part of the Missionary Society. She also enjoyed working out in her garden, canning and was also a member of the Wood County Pork Producers, where she helped start the Pork O’Lean booth at the Wood County Fair. Nellie was also very active in the Ohio Pork Producers, where she served as treasurer and helped with the Ohio State Fair. Nellie was the secretary for Fred Uhlman at the Uhlman Department Store in Bowling Green. Nellie worked very closely with her husband Paul on the family farm, where they were grain and farrow to finish hog producers. Nellie’s true love was her family, she cherished the time she was able to spend with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom were her pride and joy.
Visitation for Nellie will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10:00 until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will follow in the New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Nellie’s honor to the Grace Lutheran Church, 20425 Taylor St., Weston, Ohio 43569. Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Nellie’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.