Neil Douglas Roe, age 58, of Jerry City, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday (October 2, 2020) at his home. He was born on October 28, 1961 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late John L. & Mary Lou (Herr) Roe.
Surviving is his brother, Alan Roe of Wayne, Ohio; nephew, Hunter R. Downard of Jerry City, Ohio; niece, Breynn (Benjamin) Downard of Wayne, Ohio; grand children, Niklaus & Remington. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Mary; sister, Lu Ann Downard; nephew, Hawke Downard.
Neil was a 1980 Graduate of Elmwood High School. He worked for the former Budd Company in North Baltimore, Ohio for many years before becoming the owner/operator of the Cygnet Pizza & Sub Shop. He enjoyed fishing but his passions were his pets and the pizza shop.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Wednesday (October 7, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday (October 8, 2020) with Dr. Dawn & Russell Morton officiating. Burial will be at Wood County Memory Gardens Cemetery near Bowling Green, Ohio with a bereavement luncheon to follow back at the Triple B & R Banquet Hall in Cygnet, Ohio. Guest are asked to please dress casual with jeans and your favorite tie dye, Ohio State, Cleveland Indians or Cleveland Cavs tee shirts. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Wood County Humane Society. On-line condolences may be made to Neil’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.