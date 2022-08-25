Nate Parsons, age 63, passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 19, 2022. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Denise, his brother, two sisters, several nieces, a nephew, many friends and the Breakfast Club. His family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Maurer Cancer Center for their excellent care.
