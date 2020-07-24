Nancy Siville, 75, of Wayne, Ohio passed away Friday July 24, 2020.
She was born on December 1, 1944 at home to John and Doris (Clingo) Bateson.
She thoroughly enjoyed going camping, watching and supporting the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavs. Nancy’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and all her grandkids.
Nancy is survived by her husband James and her sons Scott (Chris) Siville of Bowling Green, Ohio and Jimmy Siville of Wayne, Ohio and her daughter Debbie (Dan) Avery of Rossford, Ohio. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Bateson.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. A graveside service will be held Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, located at 7481 Bays Road, Wayne, Ohio 43466. Pastor Andre Laird will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Mt. Zion United Brethren Church, 7481 Bays Road, Wayne, Ohio 43466
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Siville family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com