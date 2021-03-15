Nancy (Reed) Mancuso, 86, died on March 9th, 2021.
Nancy was born on January 25th, 1935, to Arthur and Sarah (Hellman) Taylor in Hibbing, Minnesota. As a young child, Nancy had great fun singing for area radio stations; she remembers having to stand on a piano bench to reach the microphone. She remained a lover of music and the arts throughout her life.
In 1941, her mother was remarried to Kaye Reed, a U.S. Navy pilot to whom Nancy was very close. The family moved to various cities in the U.S. during and after World War II. In 1953, Nancy chose to attend Carleton College in Minnesota, where she met her spouse Joseph Mancuso.
After her graduation, they married in June of 1957. They moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, where Joe worked as a professor of geology for over 40 years. Nancy dedicated herself to making a home for their four children and was active in the BG community, serving on the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and with the local University Women’s group. She was passionate about books, animal welfare, and politics.
Nancy was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, where a memorial service will take place at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, and is survived by her son Toby Mancuso, daughters Katy DeSalvo Light, Amy Gorman, and Becky Mancuso; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Contributions are suggested to the Wood County Humane Society or NAMI Wood County.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve Nancy’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.