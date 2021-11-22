Nancy Marie Smith, age 66, of Walbridge, OH passed away at home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1955 in Toledo, OH to Clarence and Anne Marie (Lazur) Koralewski. Nancy was head cashier and office coordinator for the Andersons General Store in Woodville, OH from 1984-2017, and operations facilitator in accounts receivable for the Better Business Bureau from 2017-2021. She was a wonderful baker whose Hungarian cookies, sugar cookies and fudge were “to die for.” She was also highly skilled at crafting. There wasn’t a craft she couldn’t do including fashioning lamps and windchimes from empty liquor bottles. Nancy enjoyed collecting coffee mugs and anything to do with apples. She was also a huge sports fan. A loving and supportive mother, grandmother, aunt, and “great” aunt, Nancy cherished her family and many friends. Special thanks to her extended family that helped her enjoy every second with all their amazing adventures together. She loved all her “MBs”.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Angie Smith; son, Tony (Nikole) Smith; grandson, Ethen Mick; sisters, Cindy (Robert) Sabo and Janice Koralewski; niece, Michelle (Russ) Domeracki; nephews, Scott (Renee) and Chris (Jennifer) Sabo; and many great-nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be Friday, November 26 from 3-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a time for sharing memories at 7 p.m.
Memorial tributes may be given to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be shared at www.sujkowski.com.