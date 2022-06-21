Nancy Lee Bilow, 86, of Malinta, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Vancrest Health Center in Holgate, Ohio.
She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 11, 1935, to George and Margaret (Hodge) Main. Nancy married Earl Bilow at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on July 3, 1993.
Nancy was a member of the Malinta Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a huge animal lover and never met an animal that wasn’t an instant friend. Nancy loved to travel with Earl all over the United States and Canada. She loved to be with her family and rarely missed a grandkid’s school event.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Earl; children, Shannon (Ron) Bauman, Shane (Karen) Gallier, Matt (Angie) Bilow, Mark (Teresa) Bilow and Tina (Steve) Parsons; grandchildren, Eric (Kristin) Bauman, Ashley (Jeremey) Fry, Josh (Amber) Bilow, Ashley (Logan) Haake, Reese Parsons, and Abby (Joe Harmon) Bilow, great grandchildren, Cole Bauman, Kaylee Bauman, Elijah Fry, Callie Fry, Evan Bilow, Easton Bilow, Olivia Bilow, Henry Haake, and Vivian Haake; and her brother James (Lois) Main.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cassie Bilow.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
