Nancy L. Loomis age (85), of Luckey, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. She was born April 30, 1935 to Norbert and Ruth (Lotridge) Metzger, in Wapakoneta, OH. On June 10, 1972 she married R.W. “Bill” Loomis in Luckey, OH. Nancy and Bill have celebrated 48 years of marriage together. She worked in various capacities over the years, including being a secretary at the then Luckey Elementary School, and subsequently in charge of space assignments in the Student Union at Bowling Green State University for 17 years. While at BGSU, she was instrumental in working and volunteering at the State Fire School, having received numerous awards, merits and acknowledgements for her efforts.
Nancy’s family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always remained her greatest joy in life. Nancy was also a woman of faith, and was a member of SonFire by the River Church in Pemberville, she had been past treasurer of the LOFT, a youth outreach community in Luckey. She also was a member of Tanglewood Golf Club, having golfed for years in the women’s league. She enjoyed: reading, playing bridge, euchre and playing Yahtzee with her best friend Sandy.
In addition to her husband Bill, Nancy is survived by her children: Daniel (Karen) Brown of TN, Tony Brown of Genoa, Morey (Rose) Loomis of Pemberville, Wade (Kathy) Loomis of Pemberville, Gary (Beth) Loomis of Luckey and Lori (Matt) Lenke of Pemberville, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Brother: Denny (Becky) Metzger of Wapakoneta, sister: Judy Combs of TX, sister-in-law: Sue Metzger of Wapakoneta, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ronnie Joe Metzger and sister, Sharon K. Metzger.
Nancy will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: SonFire by the River Church, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com