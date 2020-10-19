Nancy L. Beaverson, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1933 in Portage, Ohio to the late Marvin and Helen (Peeper) Smith. She married the love of her life, Donald Beaverson, November 9, 1952.
Surviving Nancy is her cherished husband of nearly 68 years, Don; daughters, Joan (John) Simon, Bowling Green; Julie (Les) Southwick, Bowling Green; Jennie (Greg) Reynolds, Wayne; Jayne (Angelo) Pimentel, Midlothian, Texas; sons, Jac (Kathy) Beaverson, Perrysburg; Jeff (Candi) Beaverson, Portage; grandchildren: Cody Beaverson, Christopher Simon, Jackie Haslinger, Curtis Simon, Jesse Thomas, Jerrod Thomas, Brett Reynolds, Kayla Dudics, Emily Reynolds, Mitchell Beaverson, Natalie Beaverson, Angelo Pimentel, II; step-grandchildren: Emma Koch, Simon Southwick; great-grandchildren: Beau Haslinger, Logan Haslinger, Kaylynn Simon, Landen Simon, Braden Reynolds, Averie Reynolds, Xander Reynolds, Clete Dudics, Haddie Dudics; step great-grandchildren: Niyah Koch, Adria Koch, Everly Koch, Atlas Koch.
Also surviving Nancy are her sister-in-laws, Bonnie Smith Newby, Jean Melcher, Debbie Beaverson, and Brother-in-law, Jerry Beaverson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Helen Smith; sisters, JoAnn Shuman, Marilyn Bower, Betty Sigworth, Janet Smith; brother, Ted Smith; granddaughter, Alyssa Pimentel; and great-grandson, Josiah Pimentel.
Nancy was a 1952 graduate of Bowling Green High School and was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Bowling Green. Nancy’s greatest love in life was her family and being a farmwife. She enjoyed traveling to Florida each winter, playing cards with her friends, baking, and celebrating life’s milestones with her family.
A private family celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402), or Bridge Hospice (960 W. Wooster St. Suite #211 Bowling Green, Ohio 43402). All arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Nancy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.