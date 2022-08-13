Nancy Kay Prater, age 59, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
She was born on April 10, 1963.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main Street, Bexley, Ohio 43209, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Midtown.