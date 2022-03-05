Nancy Jane (Heiman) Younkin, 96, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022 at Bowling Green Manor Nursing Home.
Jane was born May 28, 1925 to Calvin and Thelma (Wertz) Heiman in Maumee, OH. Jane married Harry Younkin October 16, 1943 in Lawton, OK and he preceded her in death on November 12, 1995.
Jane was a 1943 Haskins High School graduate, where she was class valedictorian. She and Harry moved to Kissimmee, FL in 1970 where Jane worked for Dr. Quentin Green. In retirement, Jane and Harry lived in Rockledge, FL until Jane relocated to Bowling Green, where she was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Jane is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Heiman of Tontogany, nephew Mark Heiman of Findlay, niece Mary (Bill) Gase of Bowling Green, great nieces Madalyn (Matt) Turnwald, Emily Heiman, Abby Gase and great nephews Will and Drew Gase.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill Heiman and sister-in-law Ina Schaller.
A graveside service will be held at Tontogany Cemetery on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. The service will be conducted by Jane’s cousin, Terry Styer. Funeral arrangements were handled by Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.