Nancy J. “Nanan” Heller, 77, of Hoytville, passed away at 12:15 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.
She was born on January 13, 1943, in McComb, OH to the late Fred and Sara L. (Snyder) Kline. She married the love of her life, Richard E. Heller, Sr. on March 28, 1959, and he preceded her in death on October 22, 2002.
Nancy is survived by her son, Larry (Mary) Heller of Hoytville; daughters: Jane (Dan) Leader of Hoytville and Clorinda Heller of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Joshua, Steven, Rebecca, Larry Jr., Daniel Jr., Brandi, Dylan, Monica and Kelly; great-grandchildren: Madison, Kiley, Brayden, Tyler, Kyle, Ariana, Samantha, Bryer, Ryder, Brooklynn, Savanna, Dylan “Bubba” Jr., Izabell, Ariel and one on the way; six step-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Jack Heller and Les Heller; sisters-in-law, Carol Kline, Carol Carles Coppler, Janet Tussinger, Mary Sapp and Nancy Vestal.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Heller, Jr.; brothers: Fred Kline and Wayne Snyder; sister, Florence Kline.
Nancy was a homemaker, and longtime member of the Hoytville United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, with Pastor Russell Teegarden, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoytville United Methodist Church and/or Woodlane and/or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.