Nancy Hiser, 86, of Gibsonburg, passed away on June 12, 2021, at Otterbein Portage Valley. She was born on August 7, 1934 in Millersville, Ohio to the late Albert “Lefty” and Lucy (Walby) Neeb.
In 1952, she graduated from Gibsonburg High School. She was a member of the GHS marching band, playing the snare drum. She married Vernon Hiser on October 24th, 1953. They were lifelong residents of Gibsonburg.
Nancy had a gentle, loving spirit and a strong faith. She was a devoted wife and mother. You rarely saw her sitting. Along with raising her family, Nancy worked at the Gibsonburg Post office for 27 years, raised chickens, canned vegetables from the garden and much more. Whenever there was a request for food for funeral meals she was always willing to help. She loved gathering her family together for holiday and birthday meals, and there was always plenty of delicious food!
She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved hearing what was happening in their lives.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Vernon; children, Tom (LuAnn) Hiser, Valerie (Bruce) Miller, Ron (Connie) Hiser all of Gibsonburg and Connie (Ted) Titkemeier of Luckey; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Carol.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Ben Miller, her infant sister, Charlene Neeb, and her best buddies, Pete 1 and Pete 2.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21st from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Crematory, Gibsonburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg on Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:30 AM. Fr. Scott Woods will officiate, and burial will follow at Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville.
Memorial donations can be made in Nancy’s name to St. Michael Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To view Nancy’s tribute video or to send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com