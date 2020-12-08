Nancy Carol Heckman (80) of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on November 20, 2020, due to complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Nancy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Russell William Heckman.
The daughter of Earl and Martha Williamson, Nancy grew up in Pemberville, Ohio, graduating from Pemberville High School in 1957. Nancy graduated from Bowling Green State University, and then married her high school sweetheart, Russ Heckman. Nancy and Russ spent one year in Palo Alto, California, where Nancy was a research assistant at Stanford University. Upon moving back to Ohio, they settled in Perrysburg, where Nancy was a substitute math teacher and they began to raise a family. After dedicating her time to the family for a few years, Nancy worked part-time preparing income tax returns for the Pemberville law firm Cheatwood & Davies. Once her children were older, Nancy worked in the treasurer’s office for Perrysburg schools, and then was Treasurer for the Lake School District until retirement.
Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends, including playing games with her grandchildren, card club with friends, coffee hour at Zoar Lutheran Church, or brunch with extended-family members. During summers, Nancy enjoyed baking pies with fresh-picked raspberries from their garden, boating on the Maumee River, playing golf and taking vacations with family and friends. The holidays were also a special time, with traditions that centered around family and food. Through the years there were many trips to Pemberville to spend time with Nancy’s family or on the Heckman family farm. Nancy loved dancing the jitterbug, and later in life constantly listened to the Elvis radio station. She was also a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers and the University of Wisconsin’s football team. Nancy’s relationship with Russ, and ability to juggle family and work has provided a model for her children and grandchildren to emulate. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, supportive nature and warm personality.
Nancy is survived by her children, their spouses and grandchildren: Sandy and Greg Vlahos, and granddaughter Haley; Brenda and Matt Welch, and grandchildren Noah and Sydney; Scott and Kanah Heckman, and grandchildren Julian, Carmen, Justin and Mia. Nancy is also survived by her cousin Lee Harmon, and his wife Nancy. She was preceded in death by her brother Gale Williamson and his wife Marlyn.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services for Nancy will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Zoar Lutheran Church (314 E Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551) or Perrysburg Christians United (c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 601 E Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.