Nancy C. Kern, age 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. She was born on December 29, 1943, in Gibsonburg, Ohio to the late Adam & Mary (Lemke) Lechman. Nancy married Gerald E. Kern at the Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine; and he preceded her in passing on October 2, 2005.
Surviving Nancy are her sons, Gerald L. (Susan) Kern of Findlay, Eric A. Kern of Weston; 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam & Mary; loving husband, Gerald; brothers, Paul & Lawrence; and sister, Janice.
Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, attended Stautzenberger College to earn a Business Degree, and then worked as a Secretary Specialist for many years at the Family Service Council Center in Bowling Green. She also worked at Rural Opportunities as an Administrative Assistant. Nancy was a member of the St. Marks Lutheran Church in Bowling Green where she was involved with the Stephen’s Ministry, and also helped with the community meal involvement program. Among many hobbies over the years, Nancy enjoyed painting, was an avid reader for years, and had a special passion for gardening and yard work.
Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rob Spicer officiating. Burial will be at Weston Cemetery, with a bereavement luncheon to follow back at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Nancy has requested for everyone to dress casual for her services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Stephen Ministry. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Online condolences can be sent to Nancy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.