Myrna “Joy” Sidwell, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday July 20, 2021. She was born July 7, 1937 to the late Foster and Lucille (Smith) Sidwell.
Joy attended Michigan State University, graduating in 1959. She taught at Mount Holyoke College from 1960-1965. She began her career at BGSU as a Physical Educator in 1965. She coached Field Hockey from 1965-1968 and then went on to become Head of the Sports Management Department- a position she held until her retirement in 2001. In the 1970’s she was a driving force behind the idea of a Sports Management Program at BGSU and served on the Founding Committee. She served as a Chair for the BGSU Sports Management Program from 1994-1999.
Joy coauthored Sport Management Field Experiences with Jacquelyn Cuneen, coauthored several academic articles about sport management with Jackie and also contributed chapters to sport management textbooks. She was a member of Women’s Physical Education Section of the Ohio College Association, member of the Midwest Association for Physical Education of College Women and a member of North American Society for Sport Management. Joy was the Namesake of the M. Joy Sidwell Outstanding Sport Management Internship Project Award at BGSU.
She was a former member of Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green where she served as a former trustee and dedicated member of the Share Team reflecting her long-standing community volunteerism. She volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, BG Christian Food Pantry and The Wood County Hospital.
She is survived by her brothers Dwain Sidwell of Waterford, Michigan and Rick (Susan) Sidwell of Montgomery, Illinois, sister Gayle (John) Bragg of Sun City, Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday July 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Debbie Conklin will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Monday at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Wood County Humane Society or The BG Christian Food Pantry.
