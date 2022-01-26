Monica Ann Nehls, 51, died suddenly in Toledo, Ohio on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Monica was born in Fremont, Ohio on September 5, 1970. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1988 and from the Bowling Green State University in 1993 with a degree in Spanish education.
Monica worked at the Wood County Human Services offices for several years following graduation in Bowling Green, Ohio. Moving to Salt Lake City, Utah after the tragic death of her late husband, Toby Sheline, Monica worked at the Utah State Fire Marshal’s office for approximately ten years. In 2003 Monica was united in marriage to Robert Joffs. The ceremony was officiated by her father with her paternal grandfather, Herbert Nehls, walking Monica to the altar of the chapel.
Monica was an excellent cook and loved to prepare meals for her family at holidays, especially Thanksgiving. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Monica was also known to occasionally enjoy a scary movie so long as she did not watch alone. Recently she found peace and faith once again in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
Surviving are Monica’s parents, Karen Nehls (OH), and Barry (Sue) Nehls (FL), sister, Rebekka Ervin (FL); stepbrothers James Hansen (IA), and Allan Johnson (OH), sons Hayden Nehls (OK), Mason Sheline (NY), and Liam Joffs (UT); grandsons, Noah Nehls (UT), Mason Sheline, Jr. (UT) and granddaughter, Theodora Nehls (OK), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Raymond and Juanita Strausbaugh, paternal grandparents, Herbert and Virginia Nehls, and sister, Katherine (Katie) Nehls.
Services will be held at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, Ohio at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 29th with visiation one hour prior to the services from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside committal service and interment with her maternal grandparents will follow at the Bradner Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Race for Recovery Program in Toledo, Ohio.
Following the services, family and friends are invited to a luncheon at Guajillo’s Cocina Mexicana restaurant located at 434 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio starting at 12:30 p.m.