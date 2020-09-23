Milton “Lee” Ninke, 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2020. He was born November 1, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Milton and Irma (Bockbrader) Ninke. He married Joann Rentz in 1959 and she preceded him death in 1999. He married Wendy in 1999 and she preceded him in death in 2017.
Lee grew up on a cattle farm in New Rochester, Ohio. He graduated from Pemberville High School. Lee spent much of his childhood showing cattle, farming, riding his Cushman scooter and anything that would go fast made him happy.
He delivered milk locally for many years. His favorite job was Coastal Marine in Port Clinton as a salesman selling boats, driving scarabs and being around Lake Erie. He was a member of the Maumee Elks Lodge, The Eagles and Moose Lodge.
He will be remembered for his humor and boisterous laugh.
He is survived by his daughters Kimberley (Joe) Haws of rural Pemberville and Teresa (Gary) Cromley of Bowling Green, brother Jack (Cathy) Ninke, grandchildren Mitch Cromley, Andrea Cromley, Amanda (Kyle) Loomis and Heather (Jake) Kudrin and 2 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Fish Cemetery in Pemberville, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Ninke family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com