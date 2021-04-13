Miles Overholser of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 9th, 2021. He was born September 4, 1950 in Iowa to the late Donald Overholser and Maxine (Kiefer) and was preceded in death by his brother Brad. At an early age his family relocated and he spoke often of enjoying growing up in “old Cleveland”.
He came to Bowling Green in the early Fall of 1967 to attend BGSU where he earned his degree in Education and met many of his lifelong friends. His entrepreneurial skills started shortly thereafter when he helped open the area’s first alternative shop, Metamorphosis. Later he opened THE MILES SIGN COMPANY, and produced the iconic signs in Bowling Green including Mr. Spots, Dixie Auto Parts, Rayle - Matthews - Coon, Hirzel Farms, Lyric Auto, Howards Club H and many others. He expertly designed and hand painted each sign with a brushstroke that ‘came from his heart’ .
His hobbies were many and kept him busy. He rebuilt the “Hog of Steel” motorcycle, mastered the Weber Grill, knew every good AM radio baseball broadcaster, collected items in need of repair, and hand rolled some of the finest cigarettes ever. He was also a steward of the English language and enjoyed a spirited conversation. His free spirited nature was fueled by the revolutionary punk band The Ramones.
His ‘family’ was as diverse as his hobbies, from bikers to lawyers he had a knack for quickly striking up friendships and most will remember at least one “Miles-ism”. His friendship will be sorely missed but memories of him will last forever.
