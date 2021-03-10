Mildred “Mid” E. Bressler, 98 of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria, Ohio.
She born December 26, 1922 in Whitehouse, Ohio to Harley & Gertrude (Hartman) Styer. She married Bernerd “Pug” Bressler on May 23, 1942.
Surviving are son Robert (Christine) Bressler of Fostoria, daughter Brenda (Dennis) McGeorge of Madisonville, TN, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, son Lowell Bressler, brother Deloy Styer & sister Betty Hall.
Mildred retired as a secretary at B.G.S.U. She was a member of the Trinity United Brethren Church in Bowling Green and was a 1940 graduate of Liberty Center High School.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.
Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.
