Mike Nichols, 63, of Perrysburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
He was born on October 30, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to the late John David and Nancy Jane (Sherman) Nichols.
Mike worked at Wood Lane Industries.
He is survived by his sister, Susan (Ed) Davis of Perrysburg and their children Ethan, Megan, and Abby. He is also survived by his cousins, Tim (Barbara) Kime of Toledo and Tammy, Tim, and Todd and David (Barb) Kime of Tucson, Arizona and David and Patrick.
Mike will be sadly missed by his family and caregivers Angela Saunders and David Nice.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David, in infancy.
Arrangements were handled privately by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Mike may be visited in Riverside Cemetery, Maumee.
Memorials can be made to Wood Lane Foundation.