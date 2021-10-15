Mike Althauser, 69, of North Baltimore, passed away at 1:29 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. He was born on March 12, 1952, in San Diego, CA to the late Robert V. and Patricia (Noll) Althauser. He married Susan K. Wagner and she preceded him in death on February 26, 2020.
Mike is survived by his sons: Mike (Melissa Smith) Althauser, II and Chris (Stephanie Winget) Althauser, both of North Baltimore; daughters: Stacey Althauser of Fostoria and Kim (Mike) Kerwin of Van Buren; and 11 grandchildren.
Mike formerly worked as a truck driver for Garner Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, off roading, and enjoyed doing carpentry work.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
