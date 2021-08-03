Michelle J. “Shelly” Sharp, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday July 31, 2021. She was born March 12, 1958 in Cook County, Illinois to Evan and Marjorie (Van Cleve) Urhammer. She married the love of her life Joseph Sharp March 13, 1982 and he preceded her in death December 4, 2020.
Shelly was a 1976 graduate of Bowling Green High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1975. She graduated from Michael J. Owens Technical College in 1981 and went on to work as a nurse at Wood County Hospital for 45 years before retiring in 2020.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, spending time at Lake Erie and vacationing at Ocean Isle. Shelly loved her family and her greatest joy came from the time she spent with them. She especially enjoyed her quality time with her granddaughter Brinley.
She is survived by her sons Tyler Sharp of Granville, Ohio and Evan (Kaitlyn) Sharp of Liberty Center, Ohio, her mother Marjorie Urhammer of Bowling Green, granddaughters Brinley and Riley Michelle, brother Todd Urhammer of Grove Port, Ohio, sister Holli (Bob) Crom of Weston, Ohio and her beloved canine companion Bear.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday August 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Vic Cales will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m.
Shelly’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green, The Maurer Cancer Center and Wood County Hospital for the excellent care they provided.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice, 950 W. Wooster St. BG ,Ohio 43402, Wood County Hospital 950 W. Wooster St. BG, Ohio 43402 or The Maurer Cancer Center, 960 W. Wooster St. #118 BG, Ohio 43402.
