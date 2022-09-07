Michele Marie Wieczorek, 54 of Bowling Green went to be with her Lord on September 6, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was at peace surrounded by her loving family and beloved co-workers.

Michele was born on July 17, 1968 and is survived by her parents: Gary Hillier (Shelly Householder) and L. Joan (Foster) Lynch; sons: Christopher Wieczorek II and Tyler Farrell of Bowling Green: brothers: Troy Swanson; Aaron Hillier; sister: Tonia (Jim) McDermott; great-nephew Nash Swanson; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Hillier.