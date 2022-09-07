Michele Marie Wieczorek, 54 of Bowling Green went to be with her Lord on September 6, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was at peace surrounded by her loving family and beloved co-workers.
Michele was born on July 17, 1968 and is survived by her parents: Gary Hillier (Shelly Householder) and L. Joan (Foster) Lynch; sons: Christopher Wieczorek II and Tyler Farrell of Bowling Green: brothers: Troy Swanson; Aaron Hillier; sister: Tonia (Jim) McDermott; great-nephew Nash Swanson; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Hillier.
Michele was a respected medical professional who dedicated her life to serving others. The lives of literally thousands of people were positively impacted by Michele’s medical skills and compassion. As she said many times, “being a nurse is my calling”. Michele graduated from Otsego High School, earned her Associates in Nursing (RN) at Owens Community College and then her Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) from the University of Phoenix.
For all her professional success, however, her most fulfilling accomplishment was being a mother. A proud mother of two amazing young men. She also enjoyed loving on her cats, reading, cooking and spending time with family. Her kindness and compassion will be remembered by many.
Visitation for Michele will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 3:00 pm until the time of her funeral service at 5:30 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green. A private burial will be held in Weston Cemetery at a later date.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Michele’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.