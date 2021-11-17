Michele Lee Stormbringer, age 48, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Toledo Hospital. She was born on January 23, 1974, in Burlington, Washington to the late Michael & Diana (West) Hodge.
Surviving Michele is her children, Miranda (Jake) Hoot of Perrysburg, Emily (Scott) Miller, Krysta Kurtz, Joseph Stormbringer all of Wayne; sisters, Kellie (Danny) Small of Kentucky, Melissa Hodge of Michigan; cousin, Kim (Kent) Snyder of Tennessee; and grandchildren, Nicole, Tiffany, Tanner, Tucker, and Cameron.
Among many hobbies, Michele enjoyed music and singing, and her greatest love in life was spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 23, 2022, with more service details to be announced at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Michele’s family per her Go Fund Me Page to cover unexpected expenses. Online condolences may be sent to Michele’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.