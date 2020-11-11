Michael Warren Low, formerly of Bowling Green, OH died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Blount Memorial in Maryville, TN surrounded by family.
Mike was born November 29, 1967 in Bowling Green, OH to Warren Low and Janet Lashuay Fletcher. He was a lifelong Steelers fan and loving father, son, brother, and friend. His love for other people came naturally to him through his love of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carol Low; children, Mikey (Jasmine) Low of Murfreesboro, TN; Shelby Low (partner Kevin Cashion) of Louisville, TN; siblings, Scott (Darline) Low of Woodstock, GA; Joe (Julie) Low of Greenback, TN; Reynold (Shannon) Low of Fayette, OH; Laura Low of Bowling Green, OH; Phil Low of Altoona, WI; Lisa Low of Haskins OH; mother-in-law Patricia Luckey of Maryville, TN; father-in-law Phil “Pete” Shipley of Oliver Springs, TN; brothers and sisters-in-law Shelly Low of Bluffton, OH; Phillip (Candy) Shipley of Rutledge, GA; Nick (Christy) Shipley of Greenback, TN; stepmoms Nancy Decker of Weston, OH and Rosemary Henderson of Bowling Green, OH; 24 nieces and nephews and many others he impacted.
He was preceded in death by his mother Janet Fletcher, father Warren Low, brother Timothy Low, stepdad Ted Fletcher, step father-in-law William Luckey, and nephew Zain Blaney.
A celebration of life will be held at the Sandy Springs Park in Maryville, TN on November 29 from 12 PM to 6PM.