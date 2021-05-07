On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Michael Van Alstine, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 40 while in Costa Rica.
Mike was born on June 13, 1980 in Sylvania, OH to Richard and Zoe (Reed) Van Alstine. Mike received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo in 2004. He later went on to earn a certificate in artificial intelligence: implication for business strategy from MIT in 2018. Mike worked for MD Anderson for 5 years, where he and his team pioneered new research technologies for cancer patients. Mike started business ventures with friends to continue research in his field.
In early childhood Mike took to computers and video games effortlessly stating that “it’s so simple”, a catchphrase that earned him the affectionate nickname ‘Simple’.
While attending college Mike joined the Triangle Fraternity. Known as “Brother Cartman,” he was active in making the fraternity a fun and at times, crazy place.
Mike lived life to the fullest, helping anyone and everyone. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laughter, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was always up for adventure and having a good time. Mike always made everyone feel included and respected.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Zoe; his brother, Tim; his canine companion, Hank; several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; as well as his fraternity brothers and very close friends.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com