Michael Terence Maguire of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at NOW Hospice February 6, 2022. Survived by his loving family, Michael was born to Constance Jones and E. Thomas Maguire on September 11, 1965. He grew up in South Toledo and graduated from Maumee Valley Country Day School in 1983 and The University of Toledo with a BA in 1994. He re-enrolled at UT to work on his Master’s in Education. Michael worked at the Toledo Autism Academy and as a full time Intervention Specialist at Bowsher High School in Toledo, teaching small classes for very special children.
Mike is survived by his wife Annette, whom he married in 2017, his children Taylor Maguire, Conor Maguire and Megan Maguire, granddaughter Lucy Noelle Maguire-Karr, his father E. Thomas (Gladys) Maguire of Traverse City, mother Constance Jones Maguire of Toledo, sisters Shelly Maguire-Reese and Deborah (Jeff) Davis, his blended family Tiffany Rhineberger, Adele (Colin) MacRichey, Charles Barton, Bradley Barton, Katy (Bradley) Fox, Aunt Judy Jones Appel of Worthington, a deceased uncle Robert A. Maguire of NYC and his devoted dog Meia.
A memorial service will be held at Dunn Funeral Home, 408 West Wooster St. on February 20, 2022. Guest may arrive at 12 noon with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.