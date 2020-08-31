Michael S. Cary, 66, of Mascot, Tennessee and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 28, 2020. He was born January 11, 1954 in Bowling Green to Richard and Correna (Johnson) Cary.
Mike was a 1972 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He worked at Mid-Am Bank in Bowling Green before moving to Tennessee where he retired from The Timken Company.
He was an accomplished golfer and was a member of the Bowling Green Country Club, where his many friends welcomed him back whenever he visited. He will be truly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
He is survived by his brothers Steve Cary of Findlay, Ohio and Robert Cary (Abigail) of Bowling Green, Ohio, sister Tracy Tajblik (Mike Falls) of Portage, Ohio and nieces and nephews Cary, Joe, Kristy, Dustin, Shayne, Morgan, Paige, Cole, Syerra and Dez.
A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at Union Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Heart Association.
