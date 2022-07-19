Michael Ryan Allen, age 39, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Monday (July 18, 2022) at his home. He was born on November 12, 1982 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Randall K. Allen & Julie A. Devore.
Surviving are his parents, Randall (Mary) Allen of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Julie (John) Barnes of Carey, Ohio; grandfather, Don Devore of Fostoria, Ohio; brothers, Brian (Dawn) Allen of Bradner, Ohio, Matthew Allen of Marion, Ohio, Patrick (Jess) Barnes of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; sisters, Katy Allen of Charleston, South Carolina, Sydney (Jess) Smith of Pataskala, Ohio, Lily (Scott) Park of Columbia, South Carolina; his special pet cat “chewy” and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jean Ray, Jessie & Virgil Allen; sisters, Kristine Allen, Elizabeth Barnes.