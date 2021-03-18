Michael Ray Tyson, 72, of Hudsonville, peacefully entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 8, 2021, surrounded by his immediate family.
Mike loved spending time watching sports with his son, also Mike Tyson. He and his wife went to Griffins games regularly. Despite his residence in Michigan, he remained a loyal fan of The Ohio State University. He also loved playing poker with his buddies at the clubhouse and was always up for a game.
He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, C’Ann Tyson, his son, Michael A. Tyson, his daughter-in-law Karlin Sevensma and his two granddaughters, Nadia and Autumn Tyson; brother, Jerry Tyson, of Wayne, Ohio; sister, Judy (Lester) Earl of Paulding, Ohio; sister, Debra (Steve) Pressler of Vidalia, Georgia; sister, Mary (Lacy) Lafferty of Stow, Ohio; brother, William (Diana) Tyson of Huber Heights, Ohio; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois; his father, Ray; his sister, Diane.
Funeral services will be held on March 22 at 2:00pm VanderLaan Funeral Home in Hudsonville, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors Project or the Harbor Humane Society in Holland.