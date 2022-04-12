Michael R. Roper, age 78, died April 4, 2022.
Mike was born November 16, 1943, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Robert and Gayle (Boosembark) Roper.
He graduated from Bowling Green High School and also Bowling Green State University. He served honorably in the United States Army.
For the Past 30 years he lived in Phoenix, Arizona and owned a screen-printing business.
He is survived by daughter Shay Roper of Phoenix, Arizona and son Reese Roper of Staunton, Virginia, three grandchildren, sister Maridy (Tina) Roper of Concord, North Carolina and brothers Kevin Roper of Pueblo, Colorado, Chris Roper of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Todd (Lisa) Roper of Fort Worth, Texas.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.