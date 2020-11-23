Michael (Mike) Warner Genson, 71, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Wood Haven Health Care where he had been a resident for over 25 years following an automobile accident. He was born in October 1949 and was a 1967 graduate of Otsego High School where he was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Varsity “O”, Latin Club, played varsity football, basketball and baseball, and was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by his classmates.
In 1970 he adopted his daughter, Erica, as his own upon marrying Victoria Sears (Bahnsen). His son, Carter, was born soon after and Mike spent most of his time away from his work devoted to fatherhood, making warm chocolate-chip cookies almost daily, quizzing the kids to spur their academic curiosity, and always ready to get on the floor to play a game or wrestle (sometimes sneakily attacked by both at the same time). He also had great passions for fishing, running long distance and cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mike had some of his proudest moments while watching his son, Carter, wrestle for Otsego High School and go on to the State Tournament. He could usually be seen (or heard) in the stands with his signature loud whistle cheering him on. He also was blessed to watch both of his children be married, have families of their own and pursue the academic and professional dreams he inspired in them.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Erica (Jay) Messenger-Hutchins of Fenton, MI, his son, Dr. Charles Carter (Lisa) Genson of Bowling Green, OH, grandsons Nicholas (Jen) Messenger, Thomas Messenger, Andrew Hutchins, granddaughters Isabella Genson, Katarina Genson, Josephina Genson and his brothers Tim (Maribeth) Genson of Haskins, OH and Mark (Grace) Genson of Bowling Green, OH along with many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Chloe (Roderick) Genson of Bowling Green, OH.
In the spirit of protecting those they love during this time, the immediate family will lay Mike to rest with a private graveside service at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery in Dowling, Ohio next to his parents. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mike’s memory to Wood Haven Health Care nursing facility on East Gypsy Lane Rd in Bowling Green. The family would like to express their tremendous gratitude to the staff, nurses, and doctors who took care of Mike over the years, providing him with daily comfort, love and compassion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com