Michael “Mike” Roberts, born August 9, 1954 to Keith (Marylou) Roberts and Doris Gaskalla Roberts (Harry) Lahman in Woodville, OH, passed from this life after a courageous 10 year battle with Lung Disease on July 24, 2020.
Mike married Patti Coe in Portage, Ohio, on Aug 8, 1981. He worked for Modine Manufacturing for 33 years. In life, he adored his grandchildren, loved the outdoors, bow hunting, fishing, making flies for fly fishing, and golfing.
He is survived by with his wife Patti; daughter Monica (Dr. Gregory) Theis of Waunakee WI; son Dustin at home; 3 grandchildren: Chase, Raegan, and Grant; Mother and Stepfather Doris and Harry Lahman of Fostoria OH; two brothers: Garry (Lori) and Brian (Tiffany) Roberts; sisters: Teri (Greg) Goodman and Lisa (Mike) Mitchell; sister- in- law Becky Roberts,: 11 siblings by marriage: Fred (Teresa) Eickmann, Carl Eickmann, Carolee (Sue) Eickmann, Harry (Karen) Lahman, Cindy (Jim) Rossow, Chuck (Teresa) Lahman, Vickie (Magiel) Haskins, Ron (Kim) Lahman, Annette Lentz, Kelly (Rick) Engle, Dave (Jenny) Lahman, and many nieces and nephews. . He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Keith Roberts, Stepmother Marylou Roberts, and grandparents.
Memorial contributions in Mike’s memory may be made out to the family to assist them with medical expenses.
Visitation for Mike will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of his funeral service at 11:30 AM in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A private interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery.
