Michael “Mike” Instone, age 68, passed away on September 14, 2022.
Michael was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Gloria (Fletcher) and the late Robert Instone. Michael and Jill Instone were together 25 years, finally marrying on November 6, 2018 and she survives him.
Mike is also survived by his daughters: Ashley (Tom) Tsiominas; Stacy Heilman; Jami (Daryl) Lewis; Kayla Boise; and Sara Boise; son, Andrew Instone; grandchildren: Trent, Cohen, Colbie, Milo, Zander, Jaxon, his Aunt Carolyn and his dog, Lulu and sister Deborah Busdecker.
He was preceded in death by his father; and step-mom Edna.
Mike served his country US Army as an aircraft mechanic. He went on to have a successful career with the Bowling Green Fire Department. He was a certified EMT, a part of Fire Investigation Unit and last was Captain before retiring in 2008. He enjoyed camping and bird watching and had many different hobbies, most notably coin ring making.
Contributions in Mike’s honor may be gifted to the American Stroke Association.
Per his request there will be no services.