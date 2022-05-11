Michael “Mick” J. Starkey, age 65, of Pemberville, OH passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on Feb. 19, 1957, in Bowling Green, OH to Dale and Marilyn (Ward) Starkey. He attended Eastwood High School graduating in 1976. He married Wendy M. McAnally on April 17, 2019.
Mick worked as a carpenter with various employers including being self-employed for 40 plus years. A jack of all trades, Mick was a member of the sons of the American Legion in Pemberville, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 2180 in Bowling Green. Mick enjoyed the outdoors which included: hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycles. A father figure to all kids, he loved spending time with his own family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Wendy, Mick is survived by his children: Wesley and Samantha Starkey of Pemberville, mother; Marilyn Starkey and bonus dad; Red Philo of Pemberville, stepsons: Jeff (Katie) McCoy of Pemberville, Stephen (Casie) Katakis of Perrysburg and grandchildren: Kasen, Shayla, Chloe, Austin, Addy and Mack. Brothers: Bill (Linda) Starkey of Bowling Green, Duane Starkey of Dunbridge, Keith (Tonya Dunn) Starkey of Pemberville, Kirk (Robin) Starkey
of Bradner, sister; Brenda (David) Schnitker of Luckey. He was preceded in death by his father and special cousin; Tim.
Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Officiating will be, Vicar Dawn David. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials may take the form of contributions to: The family c/o Wendy Starkey. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.