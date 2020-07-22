Michael Jeffrey “Mikey” Borsos, age 18, of Bradner, Ohio passed away suddenly on Friday (July17, 2020) as a result of an auto accident near Elmwood High School.
He was born on October 30, 2001 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon, Ohio to Michael & Lisa (Williams) Borsos Jr.
Surviving are his parents, Michael & Lisa; brother, Matthew; sister, Meadow; maternal grandmother, Carol A. Williams of Perrysburg, Ohio and the love of his life, Emily Nelson of Wayne, Ohio and countless other family & extended family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Michael Borsos Sr., Diane Borsos, William Relford; maternal grandparent, Jeffrey Williams.
Mikey was a 2020 graduate of Elmwood High School. Mikey had a strong faith, sarcastic twisted sense of humor and brought joy and love wherever he went. He loved playing football and was also a member of the track team at Elmwood. He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd near Wayne, Ohio. He loved spending time with his girlfriend and family and playing/watching football, hanging out with the boys, his church family and spending lots of time playing Xbox.
A Celebration of Life service will be held outside on Saturday (August 1, 2020) at 3767 West Millgrove Road, Risingsun, Ohio 43457. Come as you are and bring your own lawn chair and tissues.
Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Saturday with the Celebration of Life service immediately following the visitation time.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mikey’s go fund me, directly to the family or in Mikey’s name to Elmwood Athletics or Church of Good Shepherd.
Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to Mikey’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.