Michael James Busch “Mike,” 75, of Cygnet, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1947 to the late Walter and Georgianna (Clark) Busch in Findlay, Ohio. He married Valerie (Schroeder) Busch on November 21, 1969 at St. Aloysius Church and she survives him.
Mike is also survived by his children: Wade Busch (Melanie Gibbs), Carey Busch, and Brian Busch; grandsons: Cole and Conner Busch; and siblings: Joyce (William) Durilat, Susan Adler, Larry Busch, and Debbie (Dan) Brown.
Mike was an extraordinary ordinary man. His legacy is that he did what was right and did not expect any recognition or reward. Mike enjoyed being silly and no one was safe from his antics. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home he earned an associates degree in civil engineering from Toledo University. He worked construction for a number of years before doing what he was born to do to, be a farmer. Farming was Mike’s first love and all he ever wanted to do. His family lovingly referred to his farm work as Mike “playing in the dirt.” For 16 years, in addition to farming, Mike was in charge of maintenance for Liberty Township. He was an EMT and volunteer fire fighter for the Portage / Central Joint Fire Station for 30 years. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539; and served as a Liberty Township Trustee. He competed in the antique tractor pulls in the small light weight class at the Wood County Fair, Lucky Festival, and in Wayne, Ohio. He enjoyed shuffleboard and playing cards at the legion. He also enjoyed attending his grandsons’ sporting events and toad hunting with them. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mike’s honor may be gifted to the American Legion Post 539 Auxiliary in North Baltimore, the St. Aloysius Food Pantry, or a food pantry of the donor’s choice.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Wingston Cemetery.
