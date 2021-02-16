Michael J. Schroeder, 33, of Maumee, Ohio and formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Michael was born on October 21, 1987, and was the son of Nick and Colleen Schroeder who were blessed to adopt him at birth.
Mike is survived by his parents and brother Chris (Tim) of Sacramento, CA. He also leaves behind his energetic dog, Waldo, his constant companion. He will be greatly missed by his step-grandmother, Eva Dickard, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Dolores Dickard, Jerry Schroeder and Polly Smith; and cousin, Amber Pester.
Michael grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio, and graduated from Bowling Green High School where he excelled at soccer and swimming. After attending the University of Toledo and the Culinary Institute of America, he worked at many local restaurants. With a natural talent for cooking, Mike was skilled working in a fast-paced kitchen environment, most recently at Benchmark Restaurant in Perrysburg, OH. He was an active member of the craft beer community, delighting in trying new and unusual beers. As an avid soccer fan, he cheered on his favorite team, Manchester United. Michael enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was loved by many. He will be missed.
Mike was a smart, charismatic, outgoing, caring person. His infectious smile often hid his struggles with anxiety and depression. His family hopes that others who experience mental health issues will seek treatment and healing.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home and the church. Michael’s funeral service can be viewed live by following the following link on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQQd8uEOXqI&feature=youtu.be
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Michael’s memory to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 (https://afsp.org) or the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord,
And let perpetual light shine upon him.
May he rest in peace. Amen