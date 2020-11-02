Michael J. Rossi, age 31, of Bradner, Ohio passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1989 in Pittsford, New York to Frank Rossi, Jr. & Liliana (Garzia) Rossi. Mike married Megan Kapelka on May 18, 2013 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore.
Surviving Mike is his loving wife, Megan; their 3 children, Calvin, Nolan, and Quinn; father, Frank (Patti) Rossi, Jr of Penfield, New York; mother, Liliana Rossi of Perrysburg; brother, Christopher (Abby) Rossi of Toledo; half-sister, Kim (Sara) Rossi of Rush, New York; grandmother, Julia Garzia of Columbus; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ricardo Garzia, Frank & Anna Rossi.
Mike was a 2007 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, attended the University of Toledo where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, and was currently working at the Buehrer Group in Maumee. He was a member of the Holy Catholic Church in North Baltimore, was elected as the Bradner Zoning Officer, and was the former President of the Toledo Chapter of IES, where he was an active member from 2013-2018. Family meant everything to Mike, and he will always be remembered for being an amazing father to his 3 children and a loving husband to his wife, Megan. He spent most of his free time with extended family including his nephews, Tanner & Lee Kapalka, cousins, and friends. Mike also enjoyed photography, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, and would use his handy-man skills to help anyone in need. His greatest joy in life was being a Daddy to his children.
Friends will be received from 2:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio (121 W. South St. Wayne, Ohio 43466). A Celebration of Life Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria (323 North Wood Street Fostoria, Ohio 44830) at 11:00 AM with Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Mike’s Family. On-line condolences may be sent to Mike’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.