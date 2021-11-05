Michael J. McMann
September 9, 1953 – November 3, 2021
Michael James McMann, 68, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2021 with his family by his side at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Mike was born September 9, 1953 in Fairborn, Ohio to the late Joseph Patrick and Ann Leah (Barnes) McMann. He was a graduate of Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton, Ohio.
On February 19, 1982 he married Sharon (Perkins) McMann and they were just meant to be together. Sharon preceded him in death on August 12, 2021 and he is now reunited with her in eternity.
Mike worked for many years at Norbalt Rubber Company in North Baltimore, Ohio. He then took a job with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Bowling Green, Ohio and recently retired in 2021 after working there for 27 years. Through all his years, he was a dedicated and punctual worker, rarely taking time off. He made lots of friends through work and time on the clock was enjoyable when spent with Mike.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching classic television, particularly The Andy Griffith Show. He enjoyed his family and was a constant provider and source of wisdom to his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his slightly intimidating image, but he carried a loving nature and shared himself deeply with those close to him.
Together with Sharon, they raised three children, Kelly King (Justin Gonzales), Mt. Blanchard, Ohio; Shad (Brittney) King, Gibsonburg, Ohio and Shane King, Findlay, Ohio. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Chase (Ellen) King-Betts; Hailey (Brandon) Wolverton; Allison Vargo; Azia King; Noah King; Khloe King; Andon King and Ashton King; 4 great grandchildren, Annabelle; Adalyn; Charlotte and Braelyn.
Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no public services. His family suggests memorials in his memory to Wood County Humane Society. Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio.