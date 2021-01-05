Michael Emory Meyers, age 42, of Helena, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 20, 1978 in Fostoria, Ohio to Michael K. & Terri (Downing) Meyers, and was a 1997 graduate of Vanguard Vocational School where he mastered in Carpentry. Mike was a very hard worker at Glass Doctor every day until the pandemic.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his sons, riding four wheelers, listening to country music and helping around the farm with the horses and farming. He loved his mom’s mashed potatoes, Noah’s food from the grill and pizza. Mike was often found remodeling his family’s homes, and was the families go to guy to fix anything. Mike was always just one phone call away day or night.
Surviving Mike are his parents, Mike and Terri Meyers; his 3 sons, Noah, Lane, and Chase Meyers; sister, Karrie (Jerry) Houtz; brother, Pete (Sarah) Meyers; nephews, Jake and Zach Baker, Jared and Justin Houtz, Dennis, Logan, and Bryce Meyers; his only niece, Madison Baker; and he had a very special relationship with many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald & Helen Meyers, Gerald & Norma Downing; and his uncle Matthew Meyers.
Friends will be received from 3-7 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin on Friday at 7 PM with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating. Due to Covid19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Mike’s family for his young sons. On-line condolences may be sent to Mike’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.