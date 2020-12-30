Michael Edward Franzone, 26, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2020 at his home in Bradner, Ohio. Although young, Michael led a full life which included so many close friends and family members who loved him dearly. He was a graduate of Lakota High School and Sussex County Community College (Newton, NJ) where he was awarded an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice, and was also the Student Council President.
Growing up in Bradner, Ohio, young Mike enjoyed practicing karate, little league baseball, cross country and track and field. He was also a member of the CLEAR Program, a Girl Scout Brother, helped with Pass it Along, and was the Assistant Coach for Newton Soccer. Mike appreciated spending time with his friends and coworkers, listening to music, and in particular, the very short but special friendship he developed with Lauro Quintero and his family. To those who knew him, Michael’s friendship had an extremely positive influence on their lives. Mike is and always will be remembered as the most beautiful, selfless and kindhearted soul.
Mike is survived by his mother, Kimberly Graham and stepfather Tom Graham of Bradner, Ohio and his father, Steven Franzone and stepmother Michelle Franzone of Newton, New Jersey. Other survivors include his grandfather Michael Keller, his grandmother Esther Franzone, and siblings Ashley Graham, Kaitlyn Graham and Ariel Franzone. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Nicholas Franzone and grandmother Maryellen Keller. Mike’s adored, beautiful black cat, Spooky, also survives him.
While the paragraphs above outline the life of a wonderful young man with the entire world at his fingertips, his life was tragically cut short by his battles with mental health problems and drug addiction. Those two difficulties spiraled out of control into crippling his confidence, sense of purpose and ultimately led to his untimely death. Memorial donation suggestions include a GoFundMe site: https:///gofund.me/40863e91. The family also suggests that in lieu of flowers, you donate to your local or national mental health and drug abuse prevention organizations.
Friends will be received from 2:00-6:00 PM on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Monday at 6:00 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Due to Covid19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. On-line condolences may be sent to Mike’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.