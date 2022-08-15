Michael E. Mundorff II, 50 of Risingsun, OH, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1972 in Tiffin, OH to Michael & Pamela (Waltermyer) Mundorff Sr. He married Donna Decker July 5, 1997 in Bloomdale, OH.
He is survived by his wife Donna Mundorff of Risingsun, daughter Ashley Mundorff of Findlay, son Michael Mundorff III stationed in Germany, brother Matthew Mundorff of Findlay.
He is preceded in death by his parents & sister Michelle Mundorff-Quaintance.
Michael formerly drove truck for Harrison Trucking in Wayne. He was a 1990 graduate of Elmwood High School. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, hunting & collecting zippo lighters & knives.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Mark Self officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, West Millgrove, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1;00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
