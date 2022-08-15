Michael E. Mundorff II, 50 of Risingsun, OH, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital.

He was born May 30, 1972 in Tiffin, OH to Michael & Pamela (Waltermyer) Mundorff Sr. He married Donna Decker July 5, 1997 in Bloomdale, OH.