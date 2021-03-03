Michael E. Cox Jr., 49, of Pemberville, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born on October 22, 1971 in Bellevue, OH to Michael and Mary (Vannest) Cox Sr. He graduated from Penta Career Center, and later worked for a number of years at Hirzel Canning Company in Pemberville. He did enjoy the outdoors, and often was seen riding his bike in downtown Pemberville. In the past he would enjoy fishing and camping with his family.
Michael Jr., is survived by his parents: Michael and Mary Cox Sr. of Pemberville. Bother: Jeffrey (Liz) Cox of Bellevue. Uncles: Donny (Madeline) Vannest of Bellevue, Teddy Cox of Winchester, VA,
and Numerous cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by 2 uncles.
There are no public services at this time. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com