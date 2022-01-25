Michael E. Buerger passed away on Christmas Day, 2021. He was born in Oneonta, New York, on November 24, 1951, the son of Joseph Francis Buerger and Madeline DeSole-Neal. He graduated from Deerfield Academy, where he excelled academically, and was a three-sport athlete and tympanist. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction in English from Dartmouth College, where he subsequently earned a Master’s as well while serving as a local police officer and firefighter. He received a Bachelor of Science degree at St. Anselm’s College, where he began his academic work in Criminal Justice. He was named Sonn Excellence Fellow at Rutgers University, where he received a second Master’s as well as his doctorate in Criminal Justice, and began the research for which he is best known.
Prior to lecturing at Bowling Green State University in 2001, Dr. Buerger was an Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, Pennsylvania State University, and Northeastern University. He was a core member of the Futures Working Group; consulted with the FBI, the National Institute of Justice, the Police Foundation, the Urban Institute, and Jersey City; and was a guest lecturer at the Garda college in Ireland. Recognized for his broad experience, he annually reviewed grant applications for federal funding.
His research took him nationwide, including Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Oregon. Among the projects he worked on were Hotspots, OCOPS, COPS MORE, and RECAP. Specific areas of interest included community policing, virtual and augmented reality, school shootings, and police culture. He wrote or co-authored many books and articles, beginning (while in high school) with History of the John Russell Cutlery and including the texts The Future of Policing and Policing: The Essentials.
A full professor at BGSU since 2015, he taught courses in policing, investigations, and forensics at both the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels, advised graduate students, and served the University on multiple committees. A stalwart and generous colleague, he was always ready to track down an obscure reference, help guide another’s work, or simply provide moral support when the world seemed off-kilter. Many sought solace in his company.
His witty humor—apparent both in conversation and in the care with which he chose the cartoons on his office door—was truly a gift to those around him. He had a unique way of turning even the gloomiest days into cheerful ones.
Outside the University, Dr. Buerger was interested in the puzzles and rabbit-holes of family history. He grew up with the comic books of the Marvel and DC Universe, collecting nearly three decades worth of comics. He was delighted to see the rise in popularity of Marvel franchise and watched the films and shows often. He particularly enjoyed episodic series, including his favorites Dr. Who, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Star Trek. An inveterate reader, he amassed a collection over a thousand books. He particularly enjoyed the fantasy genre, and fully-voiced narrated the Lang Fairy Books to his growing children. He grudgingly respected the art of landscaping and gardening by spending many springs and summers working outdoors. Michael was gentle and caring to all forms of life even when burdened with rescuing any animals. He was also a dedicated blood donor, and rarely missed an opportunity to share the gift of life.
Dr. Buerger is survived by his partner Belinda Renny and three children: sons Gregory Renny (Jian) and Harrison Renny (Hanna), and daughter Andrea Renny. Also by his brother Geoffrey Buerger (Paula); nephews Colin Buerger (Alexandra), Brendan Buerger (Katie), and Ian Buerger; greatnephew Jack Buerger; and first cousins Roger Neal, William Clemons, Margaret Clemons, and Tina Bennett and their families.