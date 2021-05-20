Michael Dean Budd, age 62, of Bowling Green passed away May 13th at CHP Home Care & Hospice in Defiance, Ohio. Born in Napoleon, Ohio. He was the son of Herbert Myers Sr., and the late Nancy (Budd) Myers of Grelton, Ohio.
Mike previously worked for the Campbell Soup Company, in Napoleon, Ohio.
Mike had a tremendous love of music. He enjoyed singing Karaoke, and listening to Elvis, The Beatles, Hank Williams Sr. & Jr., Johnny Cash, and others. He also loved baseball and collecting cards. Mike was always a loving, caring man, who would make time for friends and family.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Judy; stepdaughter, Heidi; Father Herbert Myers Sr.: brothers, Herbert Myers Jr., James (Sue) Myers, Dennis (Penny) Myers, Bud Myers, Stanley (Kathy) Myers; sisters, Lori (Tony) Aganon, and Kim (Jeff) Wright, a large extended family, and numerous friends. Besides his mother, he was predeceased by brother Roger Myers, Sister Denise (Myers) Ankney; and special aunt and uncle Jim and Fern (Budd) Crampton.
Cremation has already taken place at Caring Cremation Services in Toledo. A private celebration of life, for friends and family will be held on May 29th.