Michael B. Miller, age 76, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. He was born on September 19, 1945, in Piqua, Ohio to the late Floyd B. & Rowena (Grieve) Miller. Michael married Patricia Gilliland in 1968, and they later divorced.
Surviving Michael are his children, Amy (Miller) Keil, David Miller, Kerri (Miller) Topp (Alan); and grand-daughters, Kelsey (Randall), Kristi, Kassie, and Kinley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd & Rowena.
Michael was a 1963 graduate of Piqua High School, and then attended Capital University until he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 where he spent over a year in Vietnam. He had many talents and careers over the years, including car salesman, insurance salesman, steel salesman, computer repair, and building construction foreman. Michael was also a choir director for many years at the Wayne United Methodist Church, and an active member of the Pemberville Masonic Lodge, where he was also a past Master of the Masonic Temple.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be sent to Michael’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.