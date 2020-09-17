Michael Allen Powers, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 58.
He was born on March 8, 1962 and was the oldest son to Dick and Ellie Powers (Woods).
He lived his entire life in Bowling Green, Ohio and loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Mike also enjoyed gardening and cooking. However, there was nothing Mike liked more than the company of friends and an ice cold beer.
Mike graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1980.
Michael is survived by his brother Eddie Powers of Bowling Green, Ohio as well as his sister Linda Shearing of Plymouth, England.
A prayer service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in Michael’s honor to The American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Powers family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.