Merry MaeBelle (Wolpert) Garver, age 60, of Helena, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home. She was born on February 21, 1961, in Fremont to the late Carl W. & Irene A. (Wilhelm) Wolpert.
Surviving Merry is her brother, Henry (Kathy) Wolpert of Helena; sisters, Holly Wolpert of Helena, Candace (Jim) Hickman of Leipsic; sister-in-law, Sandy Wolpert of Grand Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Irene; brother, John Wolpert; and sisters, Sherry Wolpert and Nancy Hartman.
Merry was a graduate of Gibsonburg High School, attended the Church of the Good Shepherd near Wayne, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on January 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Church of the Good Shepherd (5589 Holcomb Rd Wayne, Ohio 43466) with Pastor Brad Kehn officiating. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Merry’s family. Online condolences may be sent to Merry’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org